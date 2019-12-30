Minor blaze doused at Narendra Modi’s 9, Lok Kalyan Marg residence; living quarters and office area unaffected, tweets PMO

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out at the SPG reception area at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence or office was not affected by it, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The fire has been brought under control, the PMO added.

There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 30, 2019

"There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in the prime minister's residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," the PMO tweeted. Delhi Fire Service officials said they did not receive any call at their control room.

The Special protection Group (SPG) is mandated to guard the prime minister.

