Minor abducted, drugged and raped in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district; case filed under IPC 376, POCSO

Moradabad: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district was allegedly raped after being abducted and drugged. The survivor has claimed that the accused belonged to her village. She further alleged that she was continuously raped for over two hours.

According to reports, the accused fled the spot leaving the survivor in an unconscious state. The minor was later found by her family members who were searching for her.

A case has been registered in Thakurdwara Police station of the district.

Uday Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural) said, "We have received a complaint and case has been registered under IPC section 376 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO). The accused and survivor knew each other prior to the incident. Police is investigating the matter."