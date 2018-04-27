Ministry of Defence clears military procurement worth Rs 3,687 crore, includes NAG missile, long-range guns

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Friday approved military procurement worth Rs 3,687 crore which included acquiring anti-tank guided missile NAG for the Army and long-range guns for the Navy.

The capital acquisition proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The DAC approved procurement of thirteen 127 mm calibre guns for the Navy from BAE Systems of the United States at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, officials said.

The NAG missile system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will be procured for the Army at a cost of Rs 524 crore, officials said.

The system includes a third generation anti-tank guided missile along with the missile carrier vehicle (NAMICA).

The NAG missile has top attack capabilities that can effectively engage and destroy enemy tanks during day and night.

"This will give a quantum boost to the armys capability against enemy armour," the Defence Ministry said.

It said the thirteen 127 mm calibre guns for the Navy will be fitted on board the newly constructed ships and will enable naval vessels to provide fire support.

"These guns have engagement range of 24 kilometres, which could be extended further by using Extended Range Gun Munitions (ERGM)," the ministry said.

The ministry said the DAC also reviewed the progress of DRDOs programme to develop indigenous Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

In all, military procurement worth Rs 3,687 crore was approved, it said