Plums are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants

Plums are loaded in minerals and are great source of potassium. They are also rich in antioxidants, which protects the body from cell-damaging free radicals. The fruit comes in a wide variety of colours and sizes and are low in calories.

Commonly known as 'aloo bukhara', plums range from sour to sweet and are usually juicy when enjoyed fresh. Many consume them dry, while others love them in the form of jam and other delicacies. This luscious fruit belongs to the Rosacea family that is loaded with nutrients that promotes health.

Below are few benefits of plums:

Improves blood circulation: Plums are rich in vitamin K and potassium that have the ability to absorb iron in the body. This fruit helps in the purification of blood and improves blood circulation as it contains sufficient iron and copper assists.

Help boost digestion: Plums are a good source of dietary fibre that helps in regulating the digestive system.

Relieve constipation: Plums are the most popular remedies for constipation because first, they are rich in fiber and second, plums contain sorbitol, which is a type of sugar alcohol that acts as a laxative.

Help improve eye health: Plums contain vitamin C and beta-carotene which are recognised to be good for maintaining eye health and preventing age-related macular degeneration. Along with its other factors, plums also consist of carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin that provides protection against the harmful effects of ultraviolet rays.

Boosts immunity: The vitamin C in Plum helps in strengthening the immunity system that is responsible for building the body's resistance against infections and inflammations.

Regulate blood sugar level: Plums are the best option for keeping blood sugar under control. People who are prediabetes or have type 1 or 2 diabetes can consume plums.