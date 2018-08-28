You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Militants target army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district; no casualties reported in firing, petrol bomb attack

India Press Trust of India Aug 28, 2018 16:11:46 IST

Srinagar: Militants on Tuesday hurled a petrol bomb and fired indiscriminately at an army patrol party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

No loss of life has been reported. A petrol bomb was hurled upon a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles followed by indiscriminate firing by militants between the area of Gad-Bough and Armullah in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said the forces' party was coming from Sugan area of the neighbouring Shopian district after commencing a CASO and were moving towards their camp in Ahgam. The forces' party retaliated, the official said.


Updated Date: Aug 28, 2018 16:11 PM

Also See






Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else



Top Stories




Cricket Scores