Militants kill two CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; Kulgam police station attacked in separate strike

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed in a militant attack in Sheer Pora area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Reports also said that one civilian was injured in cross-firing.

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: Security forces at Anantnag's Sheer Pora where terrorists have fired upon CRPF party. Two CRPF personnel have reportedly been injured. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/no4IHepXae — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

CNN-News18 reported that a CRPF party was deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk when the militants laid an ambush. One paramilitary trooper and one civilian who sustained bullet wounds have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The security forces have sealed entry and exit points to the area and is conducting searches.

#BREAKING -- One CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured as militants fired upon them in Anantnag, J&K | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/eaASViSh4U — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2018

Quoting sources, PTI reported that the two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep.

Meanwhile, local media in Kashmir reported that militants open fired at a police station in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The Global Kashmir reported that there were no injuries so far, even though the gunmen fired five to six rounds at the police station in Yaripora at around 11.30 am on Friday.

With inputs from PTI