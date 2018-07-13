Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Militants kill two CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; Kulgam police station attacked in separate strike

India FP Staff Jul 13, 2018 13:04:46 IST

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed in a militant attack in Sheer Pora area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Reports also said that one civilian was injured in cross-firing.

CNN-News18 reported that a CRPF party was deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk when the militants laid an ambush. One paramilitary trooper and one civilian who sustained bullet wounds have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The security forces have sealed entry and exit points to the area and is conducting searches.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that the two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep.

Meanwhile, local media in Kashmir reported that militants open fired at a police station in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The Global Kashmir reported that there were no injuries so far, even though the gunmen fired five to six rounds at the police station in Yaripora at around 11.30 am on Friday.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 13:04 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores