Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora barge into civilian's home, abduct son; father escapes with bullet injuries

Srinagar: Suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militants abducted a man and his son from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, with the former escaping with bullet injuries, an official said.

This is the second case of kidnapping in the district's Hajin area in the past 48 hours.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

"Terrorists believed to be affiliated with banned terror organisation LeT, barged into the house of Abdul Gaffar Bhat at Hajin in Bandipora and started to beat up people," he said.

He said the suspected militants abducted Abdul and his son Manzoor Ahmad Bhat.

"However, Abdul escaped in spite being fired upon and suffering injuries," the spokesman said.

He has been hospitalised.

The police have launched a search for his son, he said.

On Monday night, militants had abducted and later killed Nasser Ahmad alias Muntazir.