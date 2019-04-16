Militants hurl grenade outside NC leader Mohammed Ashraf Bhat's residence in J&K's Tral; no reports of casualties

Militants fired a UBGL grenade at the residence of National Conference leader Mohammed Ashraf Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir's upper Tral on Tuesday.

According to ANI, the grenade exploded outside Bhat's residence. The incident occurred in Tral when the National Conference's Anantnag parliamentary seat candidate Hasnain Masoodi was addressing workers there.

#BREAKING – Terrorists attack NC leader’s house in Anantnag. Grenade lobbed at NC leader Ashraf Bhat’s house. No deaths or damage reported in the attack. | @islahmufti with more details pic.twitter.com/0O9vjXrA9w — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 16, 2019

No injuries, casualties or damage have been reported in the attack. This is a developing story and more details awaited.

In another similar incident where a politician came under attack, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's convoy was attacked with stones by a few youngsters while she was electioneering in South Kashmir's Khiram area, leaving her security guard injured.

Mufti was returning after offering prayers at the Khiram Dargah, which is revered by the local Muslim population.

"A Special Services Guard (SSG), a force carved out of Jammu and Kashmir police to protect the serving and former chief ministers, was injured," the officials said.

According to them, a spare vehicle in her motorcade was also damaged. Police present at the spot chased the youngsters and later detained them for questioning. Others in the entourage, including the PDP president, escaped unhurt.

According to the preliminary report, the youngsters were expressing their unhappiness over the PDP's tie up with the BJP after the 2014 Assembly elections.

Traditionally a bastion of the PDP, Khiram is located 77 kilometres from Srinagar and is surrounded on three sides by mountains, separating it from Sallar in the east and Tral and Shikargah in the west and north, respectively.

Mufti is contesting the 2019 General Election from the Anantnag seat, which she had won in 2014.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.