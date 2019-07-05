Associate Sponsor

Militants engage in firing in Shopian as security forces launch search ops in south Kashmir's Narwani; no casualties reported

India Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2019 10:51:29 IST

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in the Narwani area of Shopian district of south Kashmir, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation on Friday morning, a police official said.

"As the forces were conducting searches of the area, the militants fired upon them, he added.

"The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter," the official said.

The gunfight was going on and there were no reports so far of any casualties on either side, he added.

This is a developing story, further details are awaited.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 10:51:29 IST

