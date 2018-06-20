Militants continued activities in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan, says Army chief General Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: As a justification for cancelling the suspension of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir had continued with their activities during Ramzan.

Governor's rule in the state is unlikely to have any impact on ongoing military operations, Rawat said.

"Operations were being carried out previously. Then we had a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer their prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem. Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled," Rawat said.

The action that was being taken earlier would continue, Rawat asserted.

Referring to the imposition of Governor's rule in the state after the BJP ended its alliance with the PDP, he said, "We don't think there will be any impact. There is no political interference on our part."

There has never been any kind of restriction on the force about how it should conduct its work.

The security forces have very strict rules of engagement and "take action" in accordance to them, Rawat said.

The ceasefire announced by the Centre for the month of Ramzan was revoked on Sunday. Aurangzeb, an army jawan, was killed by terrorists and journalist Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead two days before Eid.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule after the BJP withdrew support to its alliance partner, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.