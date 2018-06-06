Militants attack army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, search operation launched after exchange of fire stops

Srinagar: Firing exchanges stopped on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district where militants had attacked an army camp on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Police have confirmed that firing exchanges between the militants and the security forces have stopped in Hajin area in Bandipora district where militants had attacked a camp of Rashtriya Rifles.

Police also dispelled rumours of a suicide attack at the camp.

"Militants fired grenades at the camp and used heavy volume of automatic gunfire which was retaliated by the guards at the camp. No loss of life has been reported during this attack. The area has now been surrounded for searches," police said.