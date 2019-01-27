Militants attack 44 Rashtriya Rifles army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; no loss of life reported

Militants attacked 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) camp at Ahgam, Shopian on Sunday.

Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists attacked 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Ahgam, Shopian today. Security forces retaliated. No loss of life or property reported. Area cordoned, search operation going on. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

The security forces retaliated after the attack. The area has been cordoned off, and the search operation is going on.

Till now, no loss of life or property has been reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistani troops opened fire at forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, prompting retaliation by the Indian Army, a defence spokesman said.

"The Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and opened fire from small arms from across the border in Naushera sector at 1.15 pm," the spokesman said.

He said Indian troops guarding the border retaliated effectively and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.

With inputs from PTI

