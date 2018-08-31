Militants abduct family of seven Jammu and Kashmir cops in south Kashmir; Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti condemn act

Militants on Thursday night struck at various places in south Kashmir and abducted seven relatives of policemen from various places in south Kashmir, officials said. The militants' action came on a day when the NIA arrested the second son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin. Police did not immediately gave any official statement and said they were trying to ascertain reports of abductions.

However, officials privy to the development, said that at least five people, whose family members were working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, have been picked up by militants from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora. Among those abducted included brother of a deputy superintendent of police.

Militants kidnapped the nephew of a deputy superintendent of police from Trenz area in Shopian district, a police official said. Adnan Ahmad Shah (26) was abducted by militants from his home late last night, the official said.

In another incident, son of a police officer was kidnapped by the ultras from his home in Wathoo village of Shopian, he said. Yasir Bhat, whose father is presently in Hajj pilgrimage, was also kidnapped late last night. The official did not divulge the details of other abductions.

Militants also threatened to set afire the family home of a constable at Berthipora in Shopian, he added. In a related development, kin of a policeman, who was abducted from Ganderbal district in central Kashmir, was released after being mercilessly beaten up by militants.

On Thursday, the security forces had went on rampage after killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir and damaged some houses belonging to militants.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah tweeted to express anguish over families being targeted in the tussle between militants and the state police.

Militants and forces victimising each other’s families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation.Families shouldn’t become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 31, 2018

I don’t condone any families being harassed but how about a word of condemnation for the harassment and worse still the kidnapping of families of @JmuKmrPolice personnel. https://t.co/t0uFk248EX — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 31, 2018

