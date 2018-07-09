Militant killed in overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district; operation underway

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed early on Monday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

One militant has been killed in the encounter so far, a police official said.

The encounter in a forest area of Handwara, in north Kashmir's Kupwara, broke out late on Sunday night after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific information about the presence of militants.

An official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the security forces. The operation is underway, the official said.