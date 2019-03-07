Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara; identity, group affiliation of slain being ascertained

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

"Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kralgund area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district late Wednesday night following information about the presence of militants in the area," a police official said.

He said the cordon was maintained during the night and contact was established with the militants in the morning after the forces zeroed in on the location.

"There was an exchange of fire between the two sides in which one militant was killed," the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained.

"Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter," he added.

