Militant and overground worker killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; one gunman escapes

Two people, a militant and an overground worker for militants, were killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The encounter took place in the Moolu Chitragam area of the district, where the army had set up a checkpoint.

In the early hours of Monday, a private vehicle jumped the checkpoint, after which militants got out of it and opened fire on the officers. A patrol party of the Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit was reportedly involved in the operation.

"In the retaliation process, one terrorist identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and an active associate Sajad Ahmad, who was driving the vehicle, got killed. Both were residents of Kulgam. Moreover, one terrorist, taking advantage of dark, fled the spot," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement.

"The group affiliation of the slain militant and the overground worker is being ascertained," the police added.

News18 reported that internet services have been suspended in Kulgam district.

The police said they had handed over the bodies of both terrorists to their legal heirs "after completion of medico-legal formalities". "Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the spot."

Overground workers of militant outfits work as their eyes and ears in areas they want to operate in. They keep watch on the movement of security forces, arrange hideouts for militants and also provide logistic support to them.

