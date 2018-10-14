You are here:
'Might be wish of many people': Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Allahabad 'Prayagraj'

India Asian News International Oct 14, 2018 15:29:59 IST

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hinted that if a broad consensus is achieved, "Allahabad will be renamed as Prayagraj".

File photo of Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. PTI

Yogi said, "It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj. I think that it will give a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayagraj, and it can be a good start."

According to some media reports, banners for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2019 mention the name of the city as Prayagraj instead of Allahabad.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government might rechristen Allahabad as Prayagraj before next year's Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on 15 January, 2019.


