'Might be wish of many people': Yogi Adityanath hints at renaming Allahabad 'Prayagraj'

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hinted that if a broad consensus is achieved, "Allahabad will be renamed as Prayagraj".

Yogi said, "It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj. I think that it will give a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayagraj, and it can be a good start."

According to some media reports, banners for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2019 mention the name of the city as Prayagraj instead of Allahabad.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government might rechristen Allahabad as Prayagraj before next year's Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on 15 January, 2019.