MiG-27 on routine sortie from Jodhpur crashes in Rajasthan's Sirohi; Indian Air Force pilot ejects safely

Indian Air Force sources said a MiG-27 UPG (Upgraded) aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Sirohi district on Sunday morning, according to several media reports.

ANI reported that the aircraft was on a routine sortie from Jodhpur when the incident occurred.

Visuals from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a MiG 27 UPG aircraft on a routine mission from Jodhpur, crashed this morning. pic.twitter.com/dGPL9yYk7P — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

According to CNN-NEWS18, an IAF rescue helicopter has reached the spot. Sources also said the pilot ejected safely. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft flying out of Air force Station Nal on a routine mission crashed near Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The pilot ejected safely.

On 27 February, six IAF personnel died after a MI-17 chopper crashed in an open field near Garend Kalan village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

This happened on the same day one of the IAF pilots who confronted Pakistani F-16 jets crashed inside the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and was captured by Pakistan. Later, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan said Islamabad would return the IAF pilot in order to ease tensions between the two countries.

With inputs from ANI

