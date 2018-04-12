Midnight drama in Unnao: Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar reaches SSP's office to 'know about FIR'

In a midnight drama that unfolded after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah returned to national capital from Lucknow, the rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar reached the Senior Superintendent of Police's (SSP) office with two dozens supporters in tow.

When confronted by the media, the MLA said that he had come to enquire whether his name had appeared in any of the First Information Reports (FIRs).

"Hum to ye pata lagaane aaye the ki kahin hamara naam kisi FIR me hai ya nahi (I just came to find out whether I was named in any FIR)," he said. Sengar showed up at the SSP's office at around 11.40 pm.

He told mediapersons that naming him an "absconder" was not fair. On their way back, Sengar and his aides got into a scuffle with reporters.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report to the government. The team, headed by Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone), visited Makhi village from where the rape survivor hailed. The report, sources say, holds Sengar guilty of conspiracy that led to the death of the rape survivor's father.

Also, the Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognisance of the case, and said that the body of survivor's father, who had died in police custody, should be kept safe and not be sent for cremation, according to CNN-News18.

The chief justice division bench of the High Court will hear the case on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, also sought a compensation of Rs 3 crore and protection to the family of the girl.

Sharma said the case must be handed over to the CBI for a "fair investigation and prosecution".

"Custodial death of the victim's father is a clear case of torture by police at the behest of the state's ruling party... (the case) is now against the UP Police and UP Police cannot investigate against themselves," he said.

The Supreme Court said that it will hear the plea for a CBI probe into the case next week.

With Inputs from Saurabh Sharma