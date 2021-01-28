MICAT 2021: Mudra Institute of Communication releases admit card for entrance exam on mica.ac.in

The MICAT exam will be held in 48 cities. The group discussions and personal interviews will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata by mid-March

MICAT 2021: The Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad (MICA) has released the MICAT admit cards 2021 on the official website on mica.ac.in.

The MICAT 2021 exam will be held on 30 January.

Students who registered for the MICA Admission Test (MICAT) can download the MICAT 2021 admit cards from the website.

Candidates can access the MICAT 2021 admit card from the official website by entering the candidate's user id and password.

The admission test is not only held as an entry to the postgraduate programmes to Mudra Institute of Communication Ahmedabad, but MICAT-qualified candidates can get admission to PGDM courses as well.

Here are steps to download MICAT 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website mica.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to select the tab designated for MICAT Phase 2 admit card.

Step 3: They need to insert their user id and password in the new window that opens up.

Step 4: Candidates need to download the MICAT 2021 Phase 2 admit card.

The MICAT admit card will have the candidate's name, roll number, address of MICAT exam centre, date and time of exam, candidate photograph, signature, and exam day guidelines. The exam will be organised in 48 cities and the GE-PI of shortlisted candidates will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata by mid-March.

Mudra Institute of Communication organises the MICAT twice a year for admission to PGDM courses. The phase 1 exam 2021 was held on 5 December and the result was declared on 21 December.