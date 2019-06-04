MHT CET Result 2019: Maharashtra CET results declared on official website mhtcet2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

MHT CET Result 2019 Declared | The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, announced the result for the state-level MAH CET 2019 exams today (Tuesday, 4 June). Candidates can check their MHT CET scores on the official websites mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Below is the step-by-step procedure on how students can check their results on the official websites.

Step 1: Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'MHT CET 2019 Result'

Step 3: On a new page click on the result link for the exam.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2019 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Now that the results are declared, candidates who qualify and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called for counselling sessions and will be allowed to participate in the admission process at the participating institutes.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra CET cell authorities had released the answer key for the exam, the question paper and candidates' responses.

Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections to them till 18 May after paying a fee of Rs 1,000 in addition to the service charges applicable for each objection they raise.

About Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019:

MHT CET is common entrance test for admissions to first year full-time degree courses or technical courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm D), agriculture courses and fisheries science/dairy technology courses under MAFSU for the coming academic year.