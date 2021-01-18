MHT CET Law 2021 final merit list to be released today; check selection status at mahacet.org

Candidates who get shortlisted through the seat allotment in the first round will have to complete the admission process by reporting at the law college

The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will release the final merit list of MH CET law five-year LLB today, 18 January, at around 5 pm. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

The final merit list will be released separately for MS (Maharashtra State) and OMS (Outside Maharashtra State) candidates. The report adds that the merit list will carry the name of the candidate whose application for counselling has been approved and will be considered for preparing the seat allotment list.

Here's how to download the MH CET law final merit list:

Step 1: Candidates must visit the MH CET law counselling website - cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.

Step 2: Once there, candidates need to select their programme.

Step 3: Candidates need to click on the final merit list link for MS and OMS categories.

Step 4: The MH CET law final merit list will be downloaded in PDF.

Step 5: Candidates must find their name, application status and other details.

On the basis of the MH CET law final merit list, authorities will prepare a seat allotment list for the first round. The seat allotment will be done based on merit as well as preference criteria. Candidates who get shortlisted through the seat allotment in the first round will have to complete the admission process by reporting at the law college.

The provisional merit list for MH CET law five-year LLB was released on 7 January. The first round of seat allotment will be released on 21 January at the official website.