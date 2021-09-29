The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra, has put out the admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) LLB (three years) course students.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra, has put out the admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) LLB (three years) course students. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website.

Steps to download MAHA CET LLB (3 years) hall tickets:

― Visit the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

― Click on the link on the homepage for the MHT CET LLB three years that is available on the homepage

― A new window will appear. Enter the needed details such as date of birth and application number

― The MHT CET LLB 2021 admit card will appear on screen

― Check the hall ticket for your details and save a copy for the future

Direct link here.

Candidates will need their date of birth and application number to access their MHT CET Law admit cards.

Applicants need to check their admit cards for the accuracy of particulars such as their name, their parents’ name, the exam guidelines and the exam timetable.

The MHT CET exam 2021 will be held on 4 and 5 October for the LLB (three years) course and 8 October for the LLB (five year) course. The results are expected to be out by 20 October this year. Students will need a valid identity proof, along with their MHT CET LLB 2021 admit card to enter the exam centre successfully.

The paper will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and test the candidate on various topics such as English, current affairs and general knowledge, legal reasoning and legal aptitude as well as logical and analytical reasoning.

The sections of legal aptitude and legal reasoning and logical and analytical reasoning will carry 30 marks each. The section testing the applicant’s English skills will carry 50 marks while the current affairs portion will have a weightage of 40 marks.

A total of 8,55,869 students have registered for the MHT CET 2021 for gaining admission into various courses and colleges across the state.