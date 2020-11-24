MHT CET Law 2020 results to be declared tomorrow; check details at mahacet.org

Students will get admission to LLB programmes offered by government, government-aided colleges in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Law result 2020 will be released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Wednesday, 25 November.

Once released, candidates who appeared for MAH CET LLB 3 years 2020 can check their marks and qualifying status at mahacet.org.

According to Hindustan Times, MHT CET Law entrance exam 2020 for admission to three year LLB programme was conducted on 2 and 3 November. The exam was postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be eligible to appear for counselling round. Students will get admission to LLB programmes offered by government, government-aided colleges in Maharashtra.

Steps to check MHT CET LLB result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra's official website: mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the Under Graduate Courses tab on the page, click on the link that mentions 3 years LLB programme.

Step 3: Tap on the MHT CET Law result 2020 link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials to login.

Step 5: The MAH CET LLB result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your name, score, qualifying status carefully before saving and taking a print.

The print out of the result will also be required at the time of counselling and admission process.

As per NDTV, the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra had on 11 October conducted the entrance test for admission to five-year law programme.

The entrance exam results for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be declared by the authorities by 28 November.