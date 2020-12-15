MHT CET counselling 2020: Registration deadline extended by 7 days, check new dates at cetcell.mahacet.org
The last date for registration for admission to B.Tech courses has been extended to 22 December while for B.Arch, MBA, MMS programmes, the deadline is now 20 December.
The MHT CET 2020 Counselling 2020 registration dates for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been extended by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai.
The state minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant tweeted the announcement, saying that the dates for filling online application have been extended by seven days. The decision has been taking in a meeting following the demands of students and parents.
आज झालेल्या बैठकीत पदवी व पदव्युत्तर व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेश प्रक्रियेसाठी विद्यार्थी व पालक यांच्या मागणीनुसार ऑनलाईन अर्ज भरण्याची मुदत सात दिवसांनी वाढविण्याचे निर्देश विभागास दिले आहेत. सदर बैठकीस खा.विनायक राऊत, आ.सतीश चव्हाण,आ.शशिकांत शिंदे व संबंधित उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/YiV5UdWgUF
— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) December 14, 2020
The MHT CET has also released the revised scheduled for counselling for all UG and PG professional courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture and management programmes on its official website.
As per the revised MHT CET 2020 counselling dates, the last date for registration for admission to B.Tech courses has been extended to 22 December instead of 15 December. The registration for B.Arch, MBA, MMS programmes will be end on 20 December as against 13 December earlier.
The notification also states that the revised detail activity schedule will be published within two to three days on the official website.
A report by Times Now said that the registration process for MHT CET counselling 2020 for most of the courses had started from 8 December. The process includes registration, fee payment, verification of documents.
Students who have qualified MHT CET 2020 will be allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices made at the time of registration.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the move has sparked concern over the academic time left for the upcoming batch among several institutes. The report quoted the director of a Mumbai-based management institute saying that with the dates being postponed, batches of all professional courses will only get to begin their academic year by mid or end of January 2021.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
AICTE extends deadline for admission to engineering courses across India till 31 Dec
The extension, however will be available in only those cases where counselling and admission had not started due to delayed CET of the state, AICTE member secretary Professor Rajive Kumar said
MHT CET 2020: Counselling schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts released at mahacet.org
Candidates seeking admission to first year BFA course for the academic year 2020-21 can register for Centralised Admission Process from 12 pm on 5 December
MHT CET 2020 counselling for MBA, MMS, BEd, BArch programmes begins today at cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates who have cleared MHT CET 2020 and have secured the cut-off marks in the entrance test can visit the official website and register for the admission process