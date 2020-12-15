MHT CET counselling 2020: Registration deadline extended by 7 days, check new dates at cetcell.mahacet.org

The last date for registration for admission to B.Tech courses has been extended to 22 December while for B.Arch, MBA, MMS programmes, the deadline is now 20 December.

The MHT CET 2020 Counselling 2020 registration dates for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been extended by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, Mumbai.

The state minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant tweeted the announcement, saying that the dates for filling online application have been extended by seven days. The decision has been taking in a meeting following the demands of students and parents.

आज झालेल्या बैठकीत पदवी व पदव्युत्तर व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेश प्रक्रियेसाठी विद्यार्थी व पालक यांच्या मागणीनुसार ऑनलाईन अर्ज भरण्याची मुदत सात दिवसांनी वाढविण्याचे निर्देश विभागास दिले आहेत. सदर बैठकीस खा.विनायक राऊत, आ.सतीश चव्हाण,आ.शशिकांत शिंदे व संबंधित उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/YiV5UdWgUF — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) December 14, 2020

The MHT CET has also released the revised scheduled for counselling for all UG and PG professional courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture and management programmes on its official website.

As per the revised MHT CET 2020 counselling dates, the last date for registration for admission to B.Tech courses has been extended to 22 December instead of 15 December. The registration for B.Arch, MBA, MMS programmes will be end on 20 December as against 13 December earlier.

The notification also states that the revised detail activity schedule will be published within two to three days on the official website.

A report by Times Now said that the registration process for MHT CET counselling 2020 for most of the courses had started from 8 December. The process includes registration, fee payment, verification of documents.

Students who have qualified MHT CET 2020 will be allotted seats on the basis of merit and choices made at the time of registration.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the move has sparked concern over the academic time left for the upcoming batch among several institutes. The report quoted the director of a Mumbai-based management institute saying that with the dates being postponed, batches of all professional courses will only get to begin their academic year by mid or end of January 2021.