MHT CET CAP Round 1 seat allotment for BE, BTech courses to be released today; check mahacet.org

Candidates whose names appear in the allotment list of CAP Round 1 will have to accept the seat between 14 and 16 January, 2021

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be releasing the provisional seat allotment result of CAP Round 1 for BE and BTech courses today (13 January). Once released, candidates registered for the counselling can check the result at mahacet.org.

Candidates whose names appear in the allotment list will have to accept the seat between 14 and 16 January, 2021. Students will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission providing all the relevant documents and paying the fee.

The Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, said that the candidates will be required to self-verify the seat allotment made to him/her in the CAP Round I by accepting declaration through his/her login. They will have to certify that his/her claim related with qualifying marks, category, gender, reservation, specific reservation in the application form are correct.

If the claims made by the candidate are found incorrect by him/her then he/she shall report the grievance through login by online mode only.

Students who have been allotted seats as per the second or third choice entered by them will be able to accept the seats. They will also be given an option to self-freeze or not-freeze the allotment.

The candidates who opt for self-freeze option will not be allowed to participate in the subsequent round. If they choose not freeze, he/she can participate in MHT CET CAP Round 2 allotment.

Steps to check MHT CET CAP Round 1 allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State — mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on BE/ BTech tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where the Provisional Allotment for CAP Round 1 would be displayed

Step 4: Enter your credentials to login and access the allotment letter, pay fee