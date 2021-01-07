MHT CET BTech and BPharma final merit list 2020 released, check scores at cetcell.mahacet.org

The provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 will be declared on 13 January.

MHT CET BTech and BPharma final merit list 2020 has been released by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on its website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The list mentions the candidates' names, percentile, application ID.

The MHT CET BTech and BPharma final merit list 2020 has been released in PDF format. According to a report by NDTV, based on the merit list, candidates can fill the choices for colleges on the portal that will open after the release of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) merit list 2020.

A report by Times Now said that based on the final merit list and provisional category wise seat allotment lists, students will have to proceed with the admission process and will be required to submit and confirm the option for CAP Round 1.

The entire process will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The window for online submission and confirmation for CAP Round 1 would be open till 9 January 2021.

The provisional allotment result for CAP round 1 will be declared on 13 January. Students can also move to CAP round 2 if the seat allotted in the first round is not as per their choice.

Steps to check MHT CET BTech and BPharma final merit list 2020:

Step 1: Open the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrace Test Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on B.Tech or B.Pharma link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where under the Download tab, click on the link to check the final merit list.

Step 4: The list will open in PDF format. Check all the details carefully.

Direct link to check MHT CET BPharma final merit list 2020 for Maharashtra candidates - https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/ph2020/dtefiles/files/59.pdf?did=2181

Direct link to check MHT CET BPharma final merit list 2020 for All India candidates - https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/ph2020/dtefiles/files/60.pdf?did=2182

Direct link to check MHT CET BTech final merit list 2020 for Maharashtra candidates - https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/fe2020/dtefiles/files/92.pdf?did=42263

Direct link to check MHT CET BTech final merit list 2020 for All India candidates - https://admissions20.blob.core.windows.net/fe2020/dtefiles/files/93.pdf?did=42264