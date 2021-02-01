MHT CET BTech 2021: Maharashtra board to begin institute-level counselling from 5 Feb, check cetcell.mahacet.org

All colleges participating in the counselling will have to upload the information of shortlisted candidates by 6 February

MHT CET BTech 2021: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell has announced that the institutional level counselling round of MHT CET BTech 2020-21 will begin from 5 February. As part of the institute-level counselling, the state cell will release the cut-off dates for all admissions on 5 February. All the participating colleges will have to upload the information of shortlisted candidates by 6 February.

The process will reportedly be organised in the online mode and the information has to be uploaded on the official website of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Although there are three Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds conducted for admission of candidates in various engineering courses every year, this year there are going to be only two CAP rounds.

These rounds will then lead to the seat allotment of selected applicants on the basis of their merit. Maharashtra cell will publish a merit list after the counseling process has been successfully conducted. As per a Careers 360 report, the first round of CAP was concluded on 20 January and the second round was wrapped up by the MHT CET cell on 31 January.

Selection also depends upon document verification and candidates must present certain documents and certificates as proof. Apart from the certificate and mark sheet of Class 11 and 12, candidates will also have to present the Domicile Certificate for candidates who belong to the state of Maharashtra. For Economically Weaker Section candidates, an Eligibility Certificate needs to be presented as well. The same is applicable for caste reserved candidates.

Also, a character certificate, migration certificate (if applicable) and a school leaving certificate will be also required.

Several universities of the state participate in the counselling process conducted by MHT CET cell every year. Earlier, the seat allotment round 2 result was declared by the authority on 27 January.