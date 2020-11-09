MHT CET answer key 2020 to be released tomorrow at mahacet.org; raise objections by 12 November

MHT CET is conducted every year for students seeking admission to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses offered by colleges in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 answer key, question paper and candidates' response sheets will be released by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell on Tuesday (10 November). Once released, candidates can check MHT CET 2020 answer key 2020 at mahacet.org.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by 12 November up to 1 pm. They will have to provide appropriate representations along with the challenges raised. Objections can be raised through candidate's login.

Steps to check MHT CET answer key 2020:

Step 1: Log on Maharashtra Common Entrance Cell's official page - mahacet.org.

Step 2: Tap on MHT CET answer key 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials correctly to login.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2020 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Save and take a print. Match your responses against the answer key and raise objections, if any.

MHT CET result will be declared on 28 November, according to The Times of India, while the final answer key will be released after changes in responses based on objections raised by candidates. The result will be based on the final answer key.

