MHT CET 2021: Results to be announced by 28 October, check details at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has announced that it will declare the results of the Agriculture, Engineering and Pharmacy streams of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 by 28 October.

Candidates can check the scorecards of the PCM (physics, chemistry and mathematics) and PCB (physics, chemistry and biology) groups on the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Here are the steps to check the MHT CET 2021 result:

Visit the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link for MHT CET 2021 results that is given on the main page

Enter the needed credentials such as your application number and date of birth

The MHT CET 2021 results will display on your screen

Download the MHT CET 2021 result and keep a copy for future reference

Applicants who clear the MHT CET 2021 will then be granted admission to various first-year engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses in Maharashtra.

A Centralized Counselling Process (CAP) will be conducted to give admission to candidates. Once a candidate makes it to the merit list, they will have to pay the required admission fee and verify their documents in order to reserve a seat in their desired college.

According to the official notification, the provisional answer keys were previously released by the exam board on 11 October and students were allowed to raise any objections in the answer key till 13 October up to 5.00 pm. Once the final answer key has been verified by experts after the objections are raised, a final answer key will be prepared by the panel of experts. The final MHT CET result will be based on the final answer key.

The MHT CET exams 2021 were conducted between 20 September and 1 October. Certain students were not able to give the Computer Based Test (CBT) due to heavy rains and hence the state cell conducted a re-exam for candidates on 9 and 10 October.

Once the MHT CET result is declared, the counselling process of MHT CET 2021 will begin. Applicants will have to register, pay the fee and then proceed for document verification.