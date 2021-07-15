The examination will be conducted for three papers namely Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology)

The registration window for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MHT-CET 2021 is going to be closed today, 15 July.

Conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, MHT-CET 2021 will provide admission to aspirants in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education courses. The examination is going to be conducted in various centres within and outside Maharashtra.

Steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option ‘Click Here to apply for MHT-CET 2021’. Select it

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on New Registration

Step 4: Read the instructions on the next page and click on accept and proceed

Step 5: Fill in the required details and click on save and proceed

Step 6: After completing the registration, fill in the application form

Step 7: Submit the MHT-CET 2021 application form and download it

Step 8: Take a print out of the form in order to save it for future reference

Alternatively, you can also click on the direct link provided here to register and apply for MHT-CET 2021

The application fee is Rs 800 for the candidates belonging to general categories. Aspirants from the reserved categories have to pay Rs 600 as the application fee.

The examination will be conducted for three papers namely Paper 1 (Mathematics), Paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) and Paper 3 (Biology). Candidates are supposed to answer multiple choice questions in MHT-CET 2021, carrying 100 marks.

Eligible candidates for MHT-CET 2021 should have completed or appeared for class 12 or equivalent exam.