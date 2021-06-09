MHT CET 2021 registration opens; apply till 7 July at mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
The application fee for MHT CET 2021 is Rs 800 for unreserved categories and Rs 600 reserved categories
The registration portal for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 is now functional. It was launched by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Tuesday, 8 June.
MHT CET 2021 application portal will be active till 7 July. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Through MHT CET 2021, candidates will get admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses at undergraduate level.
Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister tweeted regarding the same on 8 June.
Steps interested candidates can follow to apply for the exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’
Step 3: A page will open. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘I Accept and Proceed’
Step 4: Enter your details in the new page. Once done, click on Save and Proceed
Step 5: Once registered, login with your account details to fill the application form
Step 6: Pay the MHT CET 2021 application fee and submit your form
Step 7: Download the MHT CET 2021 application form
Step 8: Print out the final form and keep it safely for future reference
The application fee for MHT CET 2021 is Rs 800 for unreserved categories. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories have to pay Rs 600 as MHT CET 2021 application fee.
There are three papers for MHT CET 2021. Paper 1 is going to be of Mathematics, paper 2 will have questions from Physics and Chemistry while paper 3 is going to be of the subject Mathematics.
also read
NEET 2016: 'It looks like the future is slipping away from us'
Wouldn't it have been better to make the decision about NEET two years before or two years after?
MHT CET answer key 2020 released at mahacet.org; candidates can raise objections till 12 Nov
Candidates will also have to pay Rs 1,000 for each objection raised. The amount will be returned to the candidate if the objection raised is found legitimate
MHT CET 2020: Last date of submitting online application forms extended; candidates can now apply by 20 May
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date for submission of online application forms for the MHT CET exam 2020.