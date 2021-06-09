The application fee for MHT CET 2021 is Rs 800 for unreserved categories and Rs 600 reserved categories

The registration portal for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 is now functional. It was launched by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Tuesday, 8 June.

MHT CET 2021 application portal will be active till 7 July. Interested candidates can apply for the exam through the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org. Through MHT CET 2021, candidates will get admission in engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses at undergraduate level.

Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister tweeted regarding the same on 8 June.

Steps interested candidates can follow to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mhtcet2021.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘New Registration’

Step 3: A page will open. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘I Accept and Proceed’

Step 4: Enter your details in the new page. Once done, click on Save and Proceed

Step 5: Once registered, login with your account details to fill the application form

Step 6: Pay the MHT CET 2021 application fee and submit your form

Step 7: Download the MHT CET 2021 application form

Step 8: Print out the final form and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for MHT CET 2021 is Rs 800 for unreserved categories. Candidates belonging to the reserved categories have to pay Rs 600 as MHT CET 2021 application fee.

There are three papers for MHT CET 2021. Paper 1 is going to be of Mathematics, paper 2 will have questions from Physics and Chemistry while paper 3 is going to be of the subject Mathematics.