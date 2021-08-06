The test for technical courses will be held online in two phases, from 4 to 10 and 14 to 20 September, while examination for LLB courses is scheduled to be conducted from 16 September

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 examination date has been announced. State Higher and Technical Education Minister, Uday Samant, made the announcement in a press conference stating that the MHT CET examination will be held in September.

As per the latest development, the test for technical courses will be held online in two phases (CBT) from 4 to 10 September and then from 14 to 20 September. However, for LLB courses, the examination is scheduled to be conducted from 16 September.

“For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between 4 to 10 September and the second between 14 to 20 September. We have decided to increase the number of centres where CETs will be conducted," Samant said at the press conference.

Meanwhile, the examination for admissions to management, computer science, architecture, and hotel management programmes or courses will be conducted from 26 August.

As per the schedule of the courses, the MHT CETs for Management (MBA), Hotel Management, Architecture courses will begin from 26 August. Along with these, the CET for Pedagogy, Physical Pedagogy, Integrated Pedagogy will also start on the same day. Moreover, the three-year law course (LLB) and the five-year law course (LLB) CET will commence from 16 September.

The Minister of Higher Education further stated that the dates for these exams may change depending on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The application process for MHT CET 2021 examination began on 8 June and concluded on 15 July.

For the unversed, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for admission to professional courses in Engineering or Technology, Pharmacy, and Agricultural Education through the Entrance Test Cell in Mumbai for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted at various centers across the state.