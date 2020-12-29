MHT CET 2021 exam to be held with reduced syllabus; difficulty level to be at par with JEE(Main), NEET

According to reports, the MHT CET will not contain any questions from the sections of the Class 12 syllabus deleted by the Maharashtra State Board in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

The Maharashtra State CET Cell has announced that it will be holding the upcoming MHT CET 2021 exam with a reduced syllabus.

According to a report in NDTV, the syllabus of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will not include topics of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology which were deleted from the Maharashtra board HSC syllabus.

The report also adds that while 20 percent weightage will be given to the Class 11 curriculum, the remaining 80 percent will be based on the syllabus taught in Class 12.

As per the notification, there will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (MAIN) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The MHTC-CET will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions and each paper will be of 100 marks.

As per the notification, the candidates will get ninety minutes to solve each paper.

One can read the official notification by clicking here.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the Maharashtra State Board had earlier announced a reduction in the syllabus for the upcoming Class 12 Board exams of up to 30 percent owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Keeping this in mind, the State CET Cell too decided that the 2021 session of MHT CET will not contain any questions from the deleted sections of the syllabus.