India

MHT CET 2021: Exam dates released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check complete schedule

The exam is held for admission to various degree and postgraduate programmes that are under the Department of Higher and Technical Education

FP Trending September 08, 2021 15:06:51 IST
MHT CET 2021: Exam dates released at cetcell.mahacet.org; check complete schedule

Representational image.

The Government of Maharashtra has announced the complete schedule for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination (MHT CET) 2021. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, the subject-wise schedule for the upcoming entrance exam has been released.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant informed about the same on his official Twitter handle.

As per the latest update, the MHT CET 2021 examination is scheduled to begin on 15 September and will end on 10 October.

Below is the complete schedule for MHT CET 2021:

From 20 September to 1 October- Bachelor of Engineering/Technology (B.E/Tech) MHT CET 2021

On 5 September - Masters of Computer Application (MAH MCA CET), Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH M HMCT), Master of Architecture, Bachelor of Art, Science, Education (B.A./B.Sc./B.Ed. CET), and Masters of Physical Education will take place

On 16, 17 and 18 September - Masters of Physical Education (Offline)

On 3 October - Bachelors in Law for five-years integrated course Bachelor of Physical Education, Bachelors in Hotel Management, Masters of Education, Bachelor of Education and Masters of Education three-years integrated course will be held.

On 4, 5, 6 and 7 October- Bachelor of Physical Education

On 4 and 5 October - Bachelors in Law for 3 years

On 6 and 7 October - Bachelor of Education General and Special

On 9 and 10 October - Bachelor of Fine Arts (Offline)

On 16, 17 and 18 October - Masters in Business Administration (MBA) will be held

For the unversed, this year the CET will be conducted for 8,55,879 students at 226 centres. The exam is held for admission to various degree and postgraduate programmes that are under the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

Updated Date: September 08, 2021 15:06:51 IST

TAGS:

also read

MHT CET 2020: Entrance test for admission to B.Tech, B.Pharm courses to be held between 4 July and 5 August
India

MHT CET 2020: Entrance test for admission to B.Tech, B.Pharm courses to be held between 4 July and 5 August

Earlier this month, the CET cell extended the last date for submission of online application forms till 20 May in view of the coronavirus lockdown

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell allows registered candidates to change district preferences for exam centre till 10 June
India

MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra CET Cell allows registered candidates to change district preferences for exam centre till 10 June

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has allowed candidates who have registered for MHT CET 2020 to change their district preferences for exam centre.

MHT CET 2021 exam to be held with reduced syllabus; difficulty level to be at par with JEE(Main), NEET
India

MHT CET 2021 exam to be held with reduced syllabus; difficulty level to be at par with JEE(Main), NEET

According to reports, the MHT CET will not contain any questions from the sections of the Class 12 syllabus deleted by the Maharashtra State Board in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic