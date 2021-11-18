MHT CET 2021: Counselling schedule revised, registration deadline extended to 21 November

The process of document verification can be done either through e-scrutiny or physical verification at a scrutiny centre till 22 November

The counselling schedule of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 has been revised by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates who are appearing for the MHT CET counselling 2021 for Engineering and Technology courses can register till 21 November at the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Steps to register for MHT CET counselling 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

― Click on the link for the MHT CET 2021 given on the main page

― A new window will appear. Register yourself using the required details

― Fill in the MHT CET counselling application

― Upload the supporting documents required for MHT CET 2021 and make the fee payment

― Submit the MHTCET application and save a copy for future use

Click here for direct link for MHT CET counselling 2021 registration.

The deadline for registration for the MHT CET 2021 centralised admission process (CAP) counselling ends at 5 pm on 21 November. As per the revised schedule, applicants need to submit the upload the required documentation till the deadline.

The process of document verification can be done either through e-scrutiny or physical verification at a scrutiny centre till 22 November. The provisional merit list will be displayed on 24 November, with applicants being given the chance to submit any grievances. The first MHT CET merit list 2021 will be put out on 28 November.

Candidates need to report to the educational institute allotted to them till 7 December for the completion of the admission formalities. All academic activities will begin from the same date.

The second provisional MHT CET 2021 merit list will be out on 8 December. The second provisional allotment list for MHT CET 2021 will be out on 13 December.

The cut-off date for all types of admissions is 23 December, as per the official notice, while institutes are required to data of the admitted students till 24 December.