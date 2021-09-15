The hall tickets have been issued for PCM engineering programmes and the exam will be conducted between 21 September and 1 October

The admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 examination has been released by the state Common Entrance Test Cell or CET Cell today, 15 September. The hall tickets have been issued for PCM engineering programmes on the official website, http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

As per the schedule, the CET will be conducted between 21 September and 1 October. The registered candidates can access their hall tickets for BE/BTech courses by using their date of birth, application number, and other registered login details.

Applicants should note that the MHT CET hall tickets include details like candidate personal specifics, exam date and time, venue, along with important instructions and guidelines from the board.

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the MHT CET admit card 2021 download link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, log in with the correct application number and password

Step 4: After providing all details, click on submit. Within a few seconds, the MHT CET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of the same for future use and reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit cards.

Furthermore, appearing candidates are requested to check the MHT CET admit card carefully. In case of any errors or discrepancies, applicants are advised to contact the concerned authorities immediately for further changes and updates.

Also, on the day of the exam, candidates are required to carry the hall tickets to the exam centre. If any candidate fails to do so, they will not be allowed to appear for the test.