MHT CET 2020 special exam registration begins at cetcell.mahacet.org; students can pay fee till 23 October

The registration process for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 special session has started from today, 22 October. Students can login to their account and apply for the additional sessions at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

As per the notification released by the State Common Entrance Cell, students who had successfully registered for the MHT CET 2020 and had downloaded their admit cards for PCB or PCM Group, but were unable to reach their allotted test centre due to circumstances beyond their control can now register for the special exam.

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100 per group for appearing in MHT CET additional session 2020 exam. The payment link will be open till 23 October. The state CET Cell said that the amount will be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP process.

The application of candidates for MHT CET special session will only be considered after successful payment of the requisite fee.

The date and time of MHT CET 2020 additional session exam will be released soon on the official website of CET cell. Candidates will also be informed through SMS and email.

Uday Samant, Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Maharashtra, last week tweeted informing that the MHT CET 2020 special exam will be conducted for students who could not appear for the test.

MHT-CET 2020 प्रवेश परीक्षेच्या PCM व PCB या गटाकरीता ज्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी परीक्षेचे प्रवेश पत्र डाऊनलोड केलेले आहे परंतु अतिवृष्टीसारख्या कारणांमुळे ते परीक्षेला बसू शकले नाहीत,अशा विद्यार्थ्यांना परीक्षेची पुन्हा संधी दिली जाईल. त्यांची विशेष सत्रात परीक्षा घेतली जाईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) October 16, 2020

MHT CET 2020 for PCB group was held between 1 and 9 October, while the PCM group entrance exam was held from 12 to 20 October.

The date of the announcement of the MHT CET 2020 result has not been declared. Once released, candidates will be able to check their score and qualifying status on the official website.