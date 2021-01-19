MHT CET 2020: Revised B Pharma schedule for CAP Round 2 released; check details at mahacet.org

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the revised B Pharma schedule for CAP Round 2 on its official website. Candidates looking forward to getting allotted seats via the second round are advised to check out the new schedule at mahacet.org.

According to a report by NDTV, the CET cell of the state also extended the last date for the undergraduate pharmacy students to accept the seats that they have been offered in the CAP Round 1. Now they have time till 3 pm on 20 January (Wednesday) to secure their seats by logging into their MHT CET accounts.

The authorities will move ahead with the publication of the MHT CET CAP Round 2 provisional list only once the Round 1 list gets finalised. According to the board, the CAP Round 2 list is going to be out on 21 January.

To confirm the seats, shortlisted candidates are required to report at their allotted colleges on 20 January within 5 pm. Here they will have to showcase educational documents and other certificates. The report added that there was a chance of the reserved seats getting open and this could happen if any vacant seats were left to be filled in the reserved category.

As per Times Now, SC, ST, VJ/ DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC and EWS candidates need to scan and submit their caste or tribe validity certificates, non-creamy layer certificates, and EWS certificates before or on 20 January.

As the window for MHT CET Round 2 will be opened from 21 January, candidates will be able to submit online and confirm their options in the pharmacy seats’ form from the same day.

According to the official schedule, B Pharma candidates are required to accept the offered seats and submit their fees on or before 29 January, 2021.