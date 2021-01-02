MHT CET 2020 provisional merit released at mahacet.org; candidates can submit grievances till 4 Jan

All India candidates as well as those from Maharashtra, who had given the MHT CET 2020 exam can check the provisional merit list on the official website mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has released the MHT CET 2020 Provisional Merit List for BTech, BPharma/ Pharma D courses. All India candidates as well as those from Maharashtra, who had given the MHT CET 2020 exam can check the provisional merit list on the official website mahacet.org.

According to a report in Careers360, since the merit list is provisional in nature, it is open for challenges, in case students find any grievances.

As per the report, students can submit their grievances online through candidate login from 3 to 4 January up to 5 pm. Application forms of all candidates who submit grievances will be open for rectification during that period. Candidates will need to upload documents supporting their challenge of provisional merit list.

Here's how to check the MHT CET 2020 Provisional Merit List:

Step 1: Candidates need to go to the official website mahacet.org.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the relevant link on the home page.

Step 3: The provisional merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Students can check the list which is as per the MHT CET Percentile.

As per a report in Times Now, the final merit list for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh candidates has been released as well. Provisional merit list for BArch, MCA and a few other courses have been released on 1 January.

The final list of BE/ BTech course will be displayed on 6 January 2021. The final list of MBA Courses will be released on 7 January. Meanwhile, the provisional merit list for Agriculture courses will be released on 4 January.