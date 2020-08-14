MHT CET 2020: Maharashtra govt says decision on conducting CET will be taken next week

The statement also said in case MHT CET 2020 exam can't be conducted, candidates will be admitted to professional and technical courses based on the marks secured in Class 12

The decision about whether to conduct the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020 is expected within a week, the state government said on Friday. The state CET cell is currently carrying out a survey on the possibility of holding the exam, said the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant.

A report by The Indian Express quoted the minister saying that an assessment is underway to see if the entrance test can be conducted at the district level, keeping in mind physical distancing restrictions, or at the taluka level, if adequate infrastructure is available.

The minister added that a committee headed by Director of Technical Education Dr Abhay Wagh and Director of Higher Education Dr Dhanraj Mane has been constituted to conduct the survey and submit a report. Samant said that considering the number of applicants registered for the exams, it is a big challenge for the government.

The minister added that in case the exam cannot be conducted, candidates will be admitted to professional and technical courses on the basis of the marks secured by them in Class 12.

A Times Now report said that a total of 5.5 lakh students have registered for MHT CET 2020. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in July and August but has been postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has so far reported over 5 lakh 60 thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19. The deadly virus has claimed lives of more than 19 thousand people in the state.

Earlier this week, a report by The Times of India quoted Commissioner of CET cell Sandeep Kadam as saying that as soon as the state government gives its approval to conduct the entrance test, the dates will be announced.

He added that the exam will be conducted in online mode, but not in a proctored manner. There was also no chance of considering JEE Mains marks for admission to engineering programmes.

MHT CET is conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses in the colleges of the state.