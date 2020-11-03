MHT-CET 2020 hall ticket for additional session released; exam to be held on 7 Nov

The exam is held every year for admission to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses offered by colleges in the state of Maharashtra

MHT CET admit card 2020 for the additional session has been released by the State Common

Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on its official website - mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) additional exam for PCM and PCB group will be held on 7 November.

The examination will be held in two shifts. Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, while Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to a report by Times Now, MHT CET 2020 additional session is being conducted for

students who could not appear for the test on 3 November due to power cut and heavy rains in the

state.

The results of the entrance exam will be declared after the MHT CET 2020 additional session.

A report by Scroll.in said that MHT CET was conducted from 1 to 20 October in which more than 5.3 lakh students have registered.

The exam is held every year for admission to various undergraduate engineering and pharmacy

courses offered by colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

Steps to download MHT CET additional session admit card 2020

Step 1: Visit the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra's website: mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, 'Click here to download MHT-CET 2020 Hall Ticket'

Step 3: Enter your application number, hall ticket number and select subject - PCB/PCM

Step 4: Click on the search button

Step 5: The MHT CET additional Session hall ticket 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 6: Check your name, subject, and other details on the admit card before saving and taking a

print

Click here for the direct link to download MHT CET additional session admit card 2020.

The MHT CET admit card 2020 will mention details of exam centre, reporting time, day and day of

the test.

Candidates must note that if they fail to carry the admit card on the day of the examination, they will not be allowed to appear for the test.