MHT CET 2020 exam date: Exam likely from 1 to 15 October, says Maharashtra education minister Uday Samant
The admit cards or hall tickets of the MHT CET examination, for which over 5 lakh students have registered, will also be released soon
The Maharashtra administration is making efforts to conduct the MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) 2020 for various professional courses between 1 and 15 October. The state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant made this announcement on Twitter on Wednesday
"A revised schedule of the exam will be announced soon. Students should continue their studies," Samant tweeted in Marathi.
उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभाग सीईटी सेल मार्फत विविध अभ्यासक्रमांच्या प्रवेशासाठी राज्य सामायिक प्रवेश परीक्षा (एमएचटी-सीईटी) दिनांक १ ऑक्टोबर ते १५ ऑक्टोबर २०२० दरम्यान घेण्याचा प्रयत्न आहे. याचे सुधारित वेळापत्रक लवकरच जाहीर करण्यात येईल. विद्यार्थ्यांनी आपला अभ्यास चालू ठेवावा.
— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 2, 2020
The admit cards, or hall tickets, of the examination will be released soon.
A report by The Times of India said more than 5 lakh students have registered for MHT CET this year.
As for the pending final year university exams in the state, Samant said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the government to conduct the exams using simple methods and without causing mental stress to students.
Samant, Koshiyari and vice-chancellors of 13 public universities will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the schedule and mode of the exam.
On 24 August, the Supreme Court of India had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of MHT CET 2020. The apex court said to the petitioner, "We have allowed conducting of NEET and JEE, how can we now stop exams in one state? You should have checked our orders."
The exam was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Maharashtra CET is held for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes offered by the colleges of the state.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Maharashtra Police records 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hrs; tally reaches 14,641
A total of 2,741 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, whereas 11,752 have so far recovered from the infection, a police official said
Burdened by debt and loss of livelihood, fisherfolk in Maharashtra's Palghar struggle to stay afloat
Satpati – one of the largest fishing villages in Maharashtra. It is located on the west coast about 80 kilometers north of Mumbai in the tribal district of Palghar. The fishers in Satpati, who belong to the Koli community, fish in Maharashtra’s waters.
Mumbai, Thane, Palghar likely to receive very heavy rainfall over 24 hours; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Vidarbha
The Colaba weather bureau, representative of south Mumbai recorded 63.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory, representative of Mumbai's suburbs, reported 31.6 mm rainfall till Friday morning