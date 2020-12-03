MHT CET 2020: Counselling schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts released at mahacet.org
Candidates seeking admission to first year BFA course for the academic year 2020-21 can register for Centralised Admission Process from 12 pm on 5 December
MHT CET 2020 counselling schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on its official website — mahacet.org.
Candidates seeking admission to first year BFA course for the academic year 2020-21 can register for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) from 12 pm on 5 December.
Those eligible can enroll for MHT CET 2020 BFA counselling CAP by 10 December. E-verification of documents and confirmation of application form will be done between 7 and 11 December. During the time, candidates will have to submit all the required documents in relevant format.
The final scorecard for MAH AAC CET 2020 in candidates' login portal will be declared on 14 December after 4 pm.
Find the complete MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 for BFA programme here:
https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/ImportantDatesCAP021202020.pdf
The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh migrant candidates will be released on the official website on 14 December.
Candidates can submit grievances, if any, through online login only on 15 December between 7 am to 11.59 pm. The final merit list will be released on 16 December after 4 pm on the official website.
The schedule shared by Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is provisional and may be changed due to unavoidable circumstances. Any change in the schedule will be updated on the website.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
MAH MEd, BEd CET result 2020 declared: Steps to check your score on official website cetcell.mahacet.org
Mayoorr Bhujjang Salunkhay has topped the MAH BA/BSc-BEd (Integrated) CET 2020 securing 79 out of a total of 100 marks, whereas, Bhawana Pant secured the top position in MAH MEd CET 2020 with 62 marks
MAH BHMCT CET 2020 result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, counselling in December
Candidates will be allotted seats as per their choice filled in the application, their score in the entrance exam and merit list
MH CET LLB 2020 result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; Surabhi Pareek tops entrance test with 131 marks
The MAH LLB common entrance examination was conducted by the State Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra on 11 October