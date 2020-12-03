MHT CET 2020: Counselling schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts released at mahacet.org

Candidates seeking admission to first year BFA course for the academic year 2020-21 can register for Centralised Admission Process from 12 pm on 5 December

MHT CET 2020 counselling schedule for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programme has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on its official website — mahacet.org.

Those eligible can enroll for MHT CET 2020 BFA counselling CAP by 10 December. E-verification of documents and confirmation of application form will be done between 7 and 11 December. During the time, candidates will have to submit all the required documents in relevant format.

The final scorecard for MAH AAC CET 2020 in candidates' login portal will be declared on 14 December after 4 pm.

Find the complete MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 for BFA programme here:

https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/ImportantDatesCAP021202020.pdf

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh migrant candidates will be released on the official website on 14 December.

Candidates can submit grievances, if any, through online login only on 15 December between 7 am to 11.59 pm. The final merit list will be released on 16 December after 4 pm on the official website.

The schedule shared by Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is provisional and may be changed due to unavoidable circumstances. Any change in the schedule will be updated on the website.