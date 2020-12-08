MHT CET 2020 counselling for MBA, MMS, BEd, BArch programmes begins today at cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates who have cleared MHT CET 2020 and have secured the cut-off marks in the entrance test can visit the official website and register for the admission process
MHT CET counselling 2020 for MBA, MMS, BEd, and BArch is scheduled to start today (Tuesday, 8 December) at cetcell.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant tweeted about the counselling process on his official page.
"The online application process for the centralised admission process for academic year 2020-21 for MBA, MMS, BArch of Department of Technical Education and BA/ BSc-BEd (Integrated) and BEd-MEd (Integrated) of the Department of Higher education will start on 8 December," read the minister's tweet in Marathi.
A report by Jagran Josh said that as per the centralised admission process (CAP) schedule released for MBA, MMS and the BArch courses by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, the last date to complete the registration is 13 December 2020.
As per India Today, candidates who register after 13 December, 2020, will be considered only for non-CAP seats.
Once the CAP registration process opens, candidates can go to the official website of MHT CET and fill out the application.
Steps for MHT CET CAP registration 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of MHT CET: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the admission link for MHT CET BArch/ MBA/ MMS.
Step 3: Go to the registration link and click on New Registration.
Step 4: Fill the application form, providing all the details correctly.
Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents correctly.
Step 6: Pay the online application fee and click on the final submit button.
