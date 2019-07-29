MHT CET 2019: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell extends date for engineering and pharmacy courses to today

MHT CET 2019 last date | The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the date for the admission process for the engineering and pharmacy courses today (29 July).

The cell did so due to heavy rain in Maharashtra for the past few weeks.

Maharashtra's education minister Vinod Tawde also tweeted confirming the same. The cell has also released an official notice mentioning the dates of the counseling session.

Due to heavy rains, reporting for CAP round II for Engineering has been extended by 2 days (i.e 29/7/19). For Pharmacy, online filling of CAP round III option form has been extended by 1 day (i.e 28/7/19) FY ME / M- Tech. reporting date also has been extended by 2 days (29/7/19) — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) July 27, 2019

A total of 36 districts across the state conducted the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET).

During the day of counselling, candidates have to procure their documents to be verified at the allotted counseling centres. The candidates can choose their colleges and courses online. With this, the allotment process will be done on the basis of the Centralised Allotment Process (CAP).

It is likely that there will be three rounds of counselling process and candidates will be able to apply for the second and third round if they cannot find a suitable college in the first place.

A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered this year out of which only 3,92,354 candidates appeared. Candidates are requested to check the official website — dtemaharashtra.gov.in — for further details.