MHT CET 2019 Answer Key: Provisional answer keys of Maharashtra common entrance test released on mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET 2019 Answer Key: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, released the provisional answer keys for the Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT-CET) 2019 on Wednesday (15 May).

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the subject wise answer key for the MHT CET through the official website – mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.

Along with the answer key, the State CET cell authorities have also released the question paper and candidates' responses.

As these are provisional answer keys, candidates have the opportunity to raise objection over them till 18 May, The Indian Express reported. For that, candidates need to pay a prescribed fee of Rs 1,000, plus the necessary service charges as applicable for each objection that they raise. The candidates can request revision of the answer key from 15 May to 18 May till 11.59 pm.

How to download answer keys for MHT CET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website – mhtcet2018.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'View MHT-CET 2019 Answer Key '

Step 3: Select your exam version according to the subjects

Step 4: The answer will now be displayed on the computer screen

Step 5: Download the answer key and take a print out

The result for MH-CET is expected to be announced on 3 June in online mode on the official website. Candidates who qualify and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called in for the counselling session and will be allowed to participate in the admission process at the different participating institutes.

About Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET) 2019:

MHT CET is common entrance test for admission to first year of full time degree courses of technical courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm. D.,), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.

