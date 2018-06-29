MHT CET 2018: Maharshtra DTE to release first allotment list today; check at dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra is expected to release the first allotment list for the Maharashtra Common Entrance test (MHT CET) 2018, today, on its official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

DTE Maharashtra had organised the MHT CET 2018 on 10 May 2018 for candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in various institutions and colleges in the state of Maharashtra. Around 4.3 lakh candidates had participated in the MHT CET 2018.

Here is how you can check your name on the list:

- Step 1: Visit the official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in

- Step 2: Click on the notification for the first allotment

- Step 3: Enter your relevant details

- Step 4: Download your allotment result and take a print out for future reference

Candidates who get selected in the first round will have to report at the allocated college within the time specified by DTE, Maharashtra, for admissions to various courses like BE/BTech, BPharm/BSc for the for the academic year 2018-19.