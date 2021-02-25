MHA releases IB ACIO Tier 1 exam answer key; check at mha.gov.in

Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official site of MHA to download the answer key to cross-check their answers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the answer key for the Tier 1 recruitment exam conducted to screen candidates for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) under the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official site of MHA to download the answer key to cross-check their answers. After visiting mha.gov.in, candidates will have to login using their MHA IB ACIO 2021 credentials in order to access the answer keys.

The MHA IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam was held on 18, 19 and 20 February.

According to Hindustan Times, absentee candidates will not be able to view questions or raise objections to the published answer keys. Candidates must also remember to submit their objections, if any, only via the official link specified by the authority. MHA will not entertain any objection submitted through any other mode.

Follow these steps to download the question paper and answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official site at mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to check the MHA IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam answer key present on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your User ID and password in the given spaces

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the answer key along with the question papers will appear on the screen

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the answer key

Here is the direct link to login and download the MHA IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam answer key

According to The Times of India, MHA conducted the exams to recruit 2,000 candidates to the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive.