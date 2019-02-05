MHA orders disciplinary action against Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar for flouting rules by joining Mamata's dharna

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. In a letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary, the MHA cited indisciplined behaviour and violation of All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968/AIS (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969 by the 1989-batch IPS officer.

The letter mentions that as per the information received by the MHA, Kumar sat on a dharna along with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the Metro Channel in Kolkata. which is prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of the official rules.

The MHA communication cited the extant provisions of the Rules 3(1), 5(1) and 7 of the AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968. which were reportedly flouted by Kumar as he joined Mamata in her midnight protests on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday had ordered Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and "faithfully co-operate" in the investigation of the ponzi chit fund schemes Saradha and Rose Valley despite protests against Centre's "high-handedness" by Mamata.

